BRIEF-McDermott International Announces Proposed Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes

March 21 (Reuters) - McDermott International Inc:

* MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. ANNOUNCES PROPOSED OFFERING OF $950 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2024 AND $550 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026

* MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC - PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL BE DEPOSITED INTO A SEGREGATED ESCROW ACCOUNT

* MCDERMOTT- ON SATISFACTION OF ESCROW CONDITIONS, INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS TO PAY PART OF PRICE FOR PENDING ACQUISITION OF TECHNOLOGY OPERATIONS OF CB&I Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: