May 11 (Reuters) - McDermott International Inc:

* MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC - ON MAY 10, CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL - CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR BORROWINGS, LETTERS OF CREDIT OF $4.65 BILLION

* MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL - REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, LC FACILITY TO MATURE ON MAY 10, 2023; TERM FACILITY TO MATURE ON MAY 10, 2025