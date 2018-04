BRIEF-Mcdermott International Q1 Adj Shr $0.17

April 24 (Reuters) - Mcdermott International Inc:

* MCDERMOTT REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.09 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $604.8 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FINANCING FOR PROPOSED COMBINATION WITH CB&I ACHIEVES KEY MILESTONE; REMAINS ON TRACK TO CLOSE IN MAY 2018

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES $3.1 BILLION - $3.3 BILLION

* SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.42 - $0.52

* DURING Q1 OF 2018, IMPLEMENTED F2G INITIATIVES RESULTED IN APPROXIMATELY $15 MILLION IN SAVINGS

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, MCDERMOTT’S BACKLOG WAS $3.4 BILLION, COMPARED TO $3.9 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

* SEES 2018 CAPEX $100 MILLION - $115 MILLION

* SEES 2018 FREE CASH FLOW $195 MILLION - $235 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.49, REVENUE VIEW $3.16 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S