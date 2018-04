BRIEF-Mcdermott International Says Amended And Restated Commitment Letter

April 5 (Reuters) - McDermott International Inc:

* MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED COMMITMENT LETTER DATED AS OF DEC 18, 2017 - SEC FILING

* MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL - AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY OF $2.260 BLN, A $1 BLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL -AMENDMENT ALSO PROVIDES $1.390 BLN SENIOR SECURED LETTER OF CREDIT FACILITY & SENIOR UNSECURED BRIDGE FACILITY OF $1.3 BLN Source text - bit.ly/2Eo7LI6 Further company coverage: