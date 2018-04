BRIEF-McDermott International Sees Q1 GAAP EPS $0.10 - $0.12

April 12 (Reuters) - McDermott International Inc - Sees Q1 Adjusted Diluted Net Income Per Share $0.15:

* MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC - PROVIDING AN OPERATIONAL UPDATE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC - REAFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE ORIGINALLY ISSUED ON JANUARY 24, 2018, AS REAFFIRMED ON FEBRUARY 21, 2018

* MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC - AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, PRELIMINARY TOTAL REVENUE OPPORTUNITY PIPELINE IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $25.0 BLN

* MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC - AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ESTIMATES BACKLOG OF ABOUT $3.4 BLN

* MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC - SEES Q1 DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.10 - $0.12

* MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC - SEES Q1 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.15 - $0.17

* MCDERMOTT - CO, CB&I RECEIVED ALL NECESSARY REGULATORY APPROVALS AND COMBINATION IS ON TRACK TO CLOSE IN Q2 OF 2018

* MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC - IN ADDITION TO $250 MLN, CO, CB&I HAVE IDENTIFIED POTENTIAL INCREMENTAL SAVINGS OF $100 MLN IN SAVINGS

* MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MDR.N Q1 SHR VIEW $0.05, REV VIEW $618.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MDR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.49, REV VIEW $3.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL - HAS SYNDICATED SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES TO PROVIDE REQUISITE FINANCING TO COMPLETE PENDING COMBINATION WITH CB&I Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: