BRIEF-McDermott Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.13

July 25 (Reuters) - McDermott International Inc:

* McDermott reports second quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 revenue $788.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $868.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* As of June 30, 2017, company's backlog was $3.3 billion, compared to $3.9 billion at March 31, 2017

* McDermott International Inc qtrly adjusted. earnings per share $0.13

* Sees 2017 capex of about $120 million