Jan 24 (Reuters) - Mcdermott International Inc:

* MCDERMOTT UPDATES 2017 GUIDANCE AND ISSUES 2018 GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUES ABOUT $3.0 BILLION

* SEES ‍ FULL YEAR 2017 DILUTED INCOME PER SHARE $0.60- $0.63​

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.42 TO $0.52

* SEES ‍ FULL YEAR 2017 CAPEX $115 MILLION - $120 MILLION​

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPEX OF $100 MILLION TO $115 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ‍REVENUES OF $3.1 BILLION TO $3.3 BILLION ​

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.54, REVENUE VIEW $3.01 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.41, REVENUE VIEW $3.02 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: