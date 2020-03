BRIEF-McDonald's CEO Kempczinski Says No Change In Dividend Policy At The Moment- CNBC

March 20 (Reuters) -

* MCDONALD’S CEO CHRIS KEMPCZINSKI SAYS CO SO FAR HAVE NOT HAD A SINGLE SUPPLY CHAIN BREAKDOWN GLOBALLY- CNBC INTERVIEW

* MCDONALD’S CEO CHRIS KEMPCZINSKI SAYS PLANNING FOR GROWTH IN DELIVERY POST CORONAVIRUS CRISIS - CNBC INTERVIEW

* MCDONALD’S CEO CHRIS KEMPCZINSKI SAYS 95% OF CO’S CHINA RESTAURANTS ARE NOW OPEN - CNBC INTERVIEW

* MCDONALD’S CEO CHRIS KEMPCZINSKI SAYS NO CHANGE IN DIVIDEND POLICY AT THE MOMENT- CNBC INTERVIEW

* MCDONALD'S CEO SAYS SUSPENDED BUYBACKS TO MAXIMIZE FLEXIBILITY - CNBC INTERVIEW Source text : cnb.cx/2wey2uJ Further company coverage: