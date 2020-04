April 30 (Reuters) -

* MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS “BUYBACKS ARE PROBABLY NOT SOMETHING THAT WE ARE GOING TO BE THINKING ABOUT FOR THE NEXT YEAR PLUS”- CNBC INTERVIEW

* MCDONALD'S CEO SAYS CERTAINLY OVER TIME MCDONALD'S WILL HAVE PLANT BASED PRODUCTS ON THE MENU - CNBC INTERVIEW Source text : cnb.cx/3d30qzI Further company coverage: