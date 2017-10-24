FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-McDonald's on conf call- Beginning in 2019, expect to return to revenue growth ‍​
#Market News
October 24, 2017 / 4:07 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

BRIEF-McDonald's on conf call- Beginning in 2019, expect to return to revenue growth ‍​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - McDonald’s

* On conf call- beginning in 2019, once we’ve lapped completion of major refranchising transactions, expect to return to revenue growth ‍​

* Received cash proceeds of about $1.6 billion from China, Hong Kong franchising deal, plan to use proceeds to repurchase shares‍​

* Franchise margins will now comprise more than 80% of our total restaurant margin dollars going forward

* Q3 and 4Q G&A are higher than Q1 and Q2 this year, primarily due to higher technology spending and higher spend in the u.s.

* Through partnership with Uber Eats, now offer delivery 3,700 restaurants and are on track to reach 5,000 restaurants by year-end

* Operating income will be down in near term due to franchising

* Mcdelivery is profitable, incremental business

* US president - “going to see us next year being really fully competitive with our nearest competitors with the value program ”

* US president - value program is going to be focused on $1, $2 and $3 price points Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
