* MCDONALD’S SAYS CEO CHRISTOPHER KEMPCZINSKI’S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $5.2 MILLION VERSUS $4.7 MILLION IN FY 2018 - SEC FILING

* MCDONALD’S SAYS FORMER CEO STEPHEN EASTERBROOK’S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $17.4 MILLION VERSUS $15.9 MILLION IN FY 2018

* MCDONALD'S SAYS FOR 2019, CEO PAY RATIO WAS 1,939:1