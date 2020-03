BRIEF-McDonald's Says McDonald's USA Co Owned Restaurants To Close Seating Areas

March 16 (Reuters) - Mcdonald’s Corp:

* MCDONALD’S- EFFECTIVE CLOSE OF BUSINESS MONDAY, MCDONALD’S USA CO-OWNED RESTAURANTS TO CLOSE SEATING AREAS,INCLUDING USE OF SELF-SERVICE BEVERAGE BARS

* MCDONALD’S- CO WILL SHIFT FOCUS TO SERVING CUSTOMERS THROUGH DRIVE-THRU, WALK-IN TAKE-OUT AND MCDELIVERY

* MCDONALD’S- ADDITIONALLY, CO MADE DECISION TO CLOSE ALL PLAYPLACES AT U.S. LOCATIONS, ALSO EFFECTIVE MONDAY

* MCDONALD’S- INDEPENDENT FRANCHISEES ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO ADOPT SIMILAR OPERATIONS PROCEDURES

* MCDONALD'S - GUIDANCE SUPPORTED BY FRANCHISEE LEADERSHIP AND EXPECTED TO BE ADOPTED BY MAJORITY OF FRANCHISEES