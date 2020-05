May 12 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp:

* MCDONALD’S SAYS FROM 11AM WEDNESDAY, 15 PILOT RESTAURANTS IN SOUTH EAST ENGLAND WILL OFFER DELIVERY ONLY

* MCDONALD’S -NEXT WEEK WILL BEGIN NEXT PHASE OF REOPENING FURTHER 30 PILOT RESTAURANTS IN UK, IRELAND, OFFERING SERVICE THROUGH DRIVE-THRU FROM MAY 20

* MCDONALD'S - PLAN TO REOPEN ALL DRIVE-THRUS IN UK, IRELAND BY EARLY JUNE Source text: bit.ly/2Wo6gpH Further company coverage: