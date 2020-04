BRIEF-Mcdonald's Says Total Comparable Sales For Q1 Was Down 3.4%

April 8 (Reuters) - Mcdonald’s Corp:

* MCDONALD’S PROVIDES UPDATE ON COVID-19 IMPACT TO THE BUSINESS AND REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 COMPARABLE SALES

* MCDONALD’S - APPROXIMATELY 75% OF OUR RESTAURANTS AROUND WORLD ARE OPERATIONAL

* MCDONALD’S - SUSPENDING OUR SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AND INCREASING OUR CASH POSITION BY RAISING $6.5 BILLION IN DEBT MARKETS DURING Q1

* MCDONALD’S - “COMPANY DOES NOT EXPECT MARCH FULL-MONTH COMPARABLE SALES TO BE INDICATIVE OF NEAR TERM”

* MCDONALD’S - WILL REDUCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES THIS YEAR

* MCDONALD’S - WITHDRAWING 2020 OUTLOOK AND LONG-TERM OUTLOOK

* MCDONALD’S - CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER VOLUNTARILY OFFERED A 50% REDUCTION IN HIS BASE SALARY FOR PERIOD APRIL 15, 2020 TO SEPTEMBER 30

* MCDONALD’S - TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 WAS DOWN 3.4%

* MCDONALD’S - OTHER NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS OFFERED A 25% REDUCTION IN THEIR BASE SALARIES FOR PERIOD APRIL 15, 2020 TO SEPTEMBER 30

* MCDONALD’S - TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES FOR MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 WAS DOWN 22.2%

* MCDONALD’S - CHINA HAS RESUMED OPERATIONS IN 98% OF RESTAURANTS

* MCDONALD’S - SUBSTANTIALLY ALL RESTAURANTS ARE OPERATING IN JAPAN

* MCDONALD’S - BRAZIL HAS 60% OF RESTAURANTS OPERATING, MAJORITY OF WHICH HAVE LIMITED OPERATIONS

* MCDONALD’S - TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES FOR TWO MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 29, 2020 WAS UP 7.2%

* MCDONALD’S - DURING Q1, COMPANY SECURED $6.5 BILLION OF NEW FINANCING

* MCDONALD’S - HAS $3.5 BILLION AVAILABLE UNDER A COMMITTED LINE OF CREDIT, WHICH HAS NOT BEEN DRAWN UPON

* MCDONALD’S - GLOBALLY, SALES RESULTS BEGAN TO MARKEDLY DECLINE DURING SECOND HALF OF MARCH DUE TO COVID-19

* MCDONALD’S - EXPECT TO INCLUDE ABOUT $40 MILLION OF SG&A COSTS RELATED TO CANCELLATION OF WORLDWIDE OWNER/OPERATOR CONVENTION IN Q1

* MCDONALD’S - GRANTED DEFERRAL OF CASH COLLECTION FOR CERTAIN RENT AND ROYALTIES EARNED FROM FRANCHISEES IN SUBSTANTIALLY ALL MARKETS

* MCDONALD’S - EXTENT OF DEFERRALS MAY DIFFER IN LENGTH BY MARKET

* MCDONALD'S - EXPECTS TO REDUCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BY ABOUT $1 BILLION FOR 2020 DUE TO FEWER EXPERIENCE OF FUTURE PROJECTS IN U.S., REDUCED NEW RESTAURANT OPENINGS