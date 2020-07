BRIEF-McDonald's Says U.S. Has Continued To See Improving Comp Sales Through July

July 28 (Reuters) - Mcdonald’s Corp:

* MCDONALD’S CFO- IN JULY, COMP SALES IN THE IOM SEGMENT HAVE CONTINUED TO IMPROVE, ALTHOUGH THEY REMAIN NEGATIVE IN THE HIGH SINGLE DIGITS- CONF CALL

* MCDONALD’S CFO- IN THE U.S. BREAKFAST CONTINUES TO BE DISPROPORTIONATELY IMPACTED BY DISRUPTIONS TO COMMUTING ROUTINES

* MCDONALD’S CFO- U.S. HAS CONTINUED TO SEE IMPROVING COMP SALES THROUGH JULY, WITH COMPS TURNING SLIGHTLY POSITIVE DURING THE MONTH

* MCDONALD’S CFO- IN CHINA, RECOVERY HAS BEEN UNEVEN AS CONSUMERS REMAIN CAUTIOUS ON RESUMING PRE-COVID ROUTINES, ESPECIALLY ON RESURGENCE CONCERNS

* MCDONALD’S CFO- DRIVE-THRU ACCOUNTED FOR NEARLY 90% OF U.S. SALES AGAIN THIS QUARTER

* MCDONALD'S CEO- SEES SIZABLE INCREASE IN MARKETING SPEND FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR