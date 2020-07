July 24 (Reuters) - Mcdonald’s Corp:

* MCDONALD’S SAYS REQUIRING CUSTOMER FACE COVERINGS IN THE RESTAURANTS - BLOG

* MCDONALD’S SAYS WILL ASK ALL CUSTOMERS TO WEAR FACE COVERINGS WHEN ENTERING US RESTAURANTS EFFECTIVE AUGUST 1

* MCDONALD'S SAYS WILL EXTEND PAUSE ON RE-OPENING DINING ROOMS FOR ANOTHER 30 DAYS Source text: bit.ly/30KzTmc Further company coverage: