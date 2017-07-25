BRIEF-McDonald's sees 2017 capex of about $1.7 billion

July 25 (Reuters) - McDonald's

* Says company expects net restaurant additions to add approximately 1 percentage point to 2017 systemwide sales growth‍​

* McDonald's sees capital expenditures for 2017 to be approximately $1.7 billion, about one-third of which will be used to open new restaurants

* McDonald's-Expects to complete sale & licensing of existing businesses in China & Hong Kong to developmental licensee organization in coming weeks‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: