March 25 (Reuters) - Mcdonald’s Corp:

* MCDONALD’S - CONTINUE TO WORK WITH FRANCHISEES AROUND WORLD IN ORDER TO EVALUATE OPERATIONAL FEASIBILITY AND SUPPORT FINANCIAL LIQUIDITY

* MCDONALD’S - WORKING CLOSELY WITH SUPPLIERS ON CONTINGENCY PLANNING FOR CONTINUOUS SUPPLY

* MCDONALD'S - IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC COULD BE MATERIAL