May 27 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp:

* MCDONALD’S UK SAYS ALL DRIVE-THRUS TO REOPEN BY 4TH JUNE - TWEET

* MCDONALD'S UK-924 DRIVE-THRU RESTAURANTS WILL REOPEN BETWEEN 2ND AND 4TH JUNE;ALSO ADDS 75 RESTAURANTS TO MCDELIVERY VIA EITHER UBER EATS OR JUST EAT Source text: bit.ly/3euC1DX Further company coverage: