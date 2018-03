March 27 (Reuters) - MCE Holdings Bhd:

* UNIT SECURED CONTRACTS TO SUPPLY VARIOUS ELECTRONICS AND MECHATRONIC COMPONENTS AND PARTS FOR PROTON NEW CAR MODELS‍​

* PROJECTS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE TOTAL REVENUE OF 62 MILLION RGT FOR MCE GROUP OVER 10 YEAR PERIOD‍​