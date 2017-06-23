FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 23, 2017 / 11:01 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-MCE Holdings secures contracts to supply components and parts for Perodua car model

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - MCE Holdings Bhd:

* Estimated total investment cost for project is 1 million rgt

* Secured contracts to supply various electronic and mechatronic components and parts for a Perodua new car model

* Projects are expected to generate total revenue of approximately 60 million rgt for mce group over 6 year period

* Projects are expected to contribute positively to earnings of co over a 6 year period commencing from financial year ending 31 July 2018 Source text (bit.ly/2sYkTld) Further company coverage:

