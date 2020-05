May 12 (Reuters) - McEwen Mining Inc:

* MCEWEN MINING INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10Q WITH U.S. SEC

* MCEWEN MINING - NOW BELIEVES EVALUATION WILL REQUIRE REDUCTION IN ESTIMATED RESERVES AT GOLD BAR AND RELATED IMPAIRMENT CHARGE TO INVESTMENT IN GOLD BAR PROPERTY