April 16 (Reuters) - McEwen Mining Inc:

* MCEWEN MINING REPORTS Q1 2018 PRODUCTION RESULTS

* MCEWEN MINING INC - CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION FOR Q1 2018 OF 35,069 GOLD OUNCES AND 695,651 SILVER OUNCES

* MCEWEN MINING - DURING FIRST 3 YEARS OF OPERATION BEGINNING IN 2019 GOLD BAR IS PROJECTED TO PRODUCE 55,000, 74,000 & 68,000 OZ OF GOLD RESPECTIVELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: