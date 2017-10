Oct 18 (Reuters) - McEwen Mining Inc

* McEwen Mining reports Q3 2017 production results

* McEwen Mining Inc - ‍consolidated gold ounces production for Q3 2017 of 19,051 ounces versus 24,281​ ounces

* McEwen Mining Inc - qtrly ‍production for gold equivalent​ ounces of 29,047 ounces versus 36,496 ounces

* McEwen Mining Inc - ‍addition of Black Fox Complex boosts co's global 2018 production guidance to between 172,000-185,000 gold equivalent ounces​