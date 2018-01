Jan 15 (Reuters) - Mcewen Mining Inc:

* MCEWEN MINING REPORTS 2017 FULL YEAR AND Q4 PRODUCTION RESULTS

* SAYS Q4 CONSOLIDATED GOLD OUNCES PRODUCTION WAS 48,609​ OUNCES

* SAYS Q4 CONSOLIDATED SILVER OUNCES PRODUCTION WAS 926,739 OUNCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: