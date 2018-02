Feb 22 (Reuters) - Mcewen Mining Inc:

* MCEWEN MINING REPORTS 2017 FULL YEAR AND Q4 RESULTS

* MCEWEN MINING INC SEES CONSOLIDATED ‍GOLD PRODUCTION OF 128,000 OZ IN 2018

* MCEWEN MINING INC SEES CONSOLIDATED SILVER PRODUCTION OF ‍3.2 MILLION OZ IN 2018