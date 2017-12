BRIEF-McEwen Mining's Unit Executed Line Of Credit Agreement With Banco Nacional De Comercio Exterior, S.N.C. - SEC Filing​

Dec 4 (Reuters) - McEwen Mining Inc:

* SAYS ‍ON NOV 30, UNIT EXECUTED A LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH BANCO NACIONAL DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR, S.N.C. - SEC FILING​

* SAYS THE LINE OF CREDIT ALLOWS CO‘S UNIT TO BORROW UP TO 120 MILLION MEXICAN PESOS ‍​

* SAYS BORROWING UNDER LINE OF CREDIT WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR ONE YEAR FROM NOV 30

* SAYS UNIT IS PERMITTED TO USE PROCEEDS FROM LINE OF CREDIT TO FINANCE UP TO 90% OF THE VAT REFUNDS RELATED TO COST OF ITS EL GALLO 1 MINING PROJECT​