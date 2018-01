Jan 22 (Reuters) - Mcgrath Ltd:

* SEES HY EBITDA AT $1.63 MILLION BEFORE ONE OFF ITEMS AND A LOSS OF $50,000 POST ONE OFF ITEMS

* ‍FULL YEAR EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $5.8M - $6.8M AFTER ONE OFF ITEMS​

* ‍CAMERON JUDSON TO LEAVE COMPANY AS CEO​

* ‍CO‘S COST REDUCTION INITIATIVES ON TRACK TO REMOVE JUST UNDER $5 MILLION IN COSTS FROM ON FY BASIS​

* ANNOUNCES ‍TRANSITION OF FOUNDER & EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR JOHN MCGRATH TO INTERIM EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: