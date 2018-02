Feb 27 (Reuters) - McGrath Rentcorp:

* ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.82

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 16 PERCENT TO $122.2 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ‍RENTAL REVENUES TO INCREASE BETWEEN 3% AND 5% OVER 2017 ​

* SEES 2018 ‍SALES REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN FLAT AND 10% LOWER COMPARED TO 2017 ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: