Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mcgraw-Hill Education Inc:

* MCGRAW-HILL EDUCATION ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER FOR 8.500% / 9.250% SENIOR PIK TOGGLE NOTES DUE 2019 AND RELATED CONSENT SOLICITATION

* MCGRAW-HILL EDUCATION INC - UNITS LAUNCHED A CASH TENDER OFFER OF $443.6 MILLION OF 8.500% / 9.250% SENIOR PIK TOGGLE NOTES DUE 2019

* MCGRAW-HILL EDUCATION INC - ‍TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF DECEMBER 27, 2017​