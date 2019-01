Jan 11 (Reuters) - MCH Group AG:

* MEDIA RELEASE | MCH GROUP | CHANGE IN THE EXECUTIVE BOARD

* HAS APPOINTED FLORIAN FABER AS A MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE BOARD AND AS CEO OF LIVE MARKETING SOLUTIONS DIVISION

* JEAN-MARC DEVAUD HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE MCH GROUP FOR PERSONAL REASONS