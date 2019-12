Dec 19 (Reuters) - MCH Group AG:

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS REJECTS MOTIONS OF SHAREHOLDER GROUP

* EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF MCH GROUP LTD. IS BEING HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 29 JANUARY 2020

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES TO EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING THAT ALL MOTIONS SUBMITTED BY AMG GROUP BE REJECTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)