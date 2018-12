BRIEF-MCH Group Expects Negative Result Of At Least 14 Mln SFr

Dec 3 (Reuters) - MCH Group AG:

* UPDATED ITS PROJECTION FOR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULT

* EXPECTS A NEGATIVE RESULT PRIOR TO SPECIAL MEASURES OF AT LEAST CHF 14 MILLION

* PRIME REASONS FOR DETERIORATION IN EXPECTED RESULT COMPARED WITH FORECAST MADE IN SEPTEMBER 2018 ARE DECLINES IN CONSUMER FAIRS OF ZÜSPA AND COMPTOIR SUISSE AND FINAL ACCOUNTS FOR GRAND BASEL

* MCH GROUP IS EXPECTING PROVISIONS FOR RESTRUCTURING COSTS IN RANGE OF CHF 30 - 40 MILLION IN 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR