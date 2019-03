BRIEF-MCH Group FY Operating Loss Of CHF 17.6 Mln

March 22 (Reuters) - MCH GROUP AG:

* FY INCREASE IN SALES TO CHF 522.8 MILLION

* FY OPERATING LOSS OF CHF -17.6 MILLION

* FY EXTRAORDINARY DEPRECIATIONS ON EXHIBITION BUILDINGS OF CHF -132.3 MILLION

* FY SPECIAL CHARGES FOR RESTRUCTURING OF CHF -40.5 MILLION

* WILL PROPOSE TO THE GENERAL MEETING OF 2 MAY 2019 THAT NO DIVIDEND BE PAID

* CONTINUING RESTRUCTURING PROCESS WILL BE GEARED TO FUTURE CORPORATE STRATEGY WHICH WILL BE REDEFINED

* PROCESS WILL TAKE A CERTAIN AMOUNT OF TIME AND WILL ALSO NEGATIVELY IMPACT THE RESULT OF THE CURRENT 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

* FORECASTS FURTHER RESTRUCTURING COSTS AND A FURTHER LOSS IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES IN THE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR