BRIEF-MCH Group H1 EBITDA At CHF 53.4 Mln

Sept 4 (Reuters) - MCH GROUP AG:

* H1 EBITDA AMOUNTS TO CHF 53.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 63.7 MILLION)

* H1 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING INCOME AT CHF 356.6 MILLION IS 16.7% ABOVE THE FIRST HALF OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR (CHF 305.6 MILLION)

* H1 CONSOLIDATED PROFIT STANDS AT CHF 21.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 26.5 MILLION)

* OUTLOOK 2018: SEES NEGATIVE ANNUAL RESULT BEFORE SPECIAL WRITE-OFFS IN THE SINGLE-DIGIT MILLION RANGE

* OUTLOOK 2018: SEES FURTHER VALUE ADJUSTMENT FOR EXHIBITION HALLS IN BASEL, WHICH CAN LEAD TO LOSS IN HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS