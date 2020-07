July 8 (Reuters) - MCH Group AG:

* NEGOTIATINH WITH LUPA SYSTEMS LLC, THE AMERICAN HOLDING COMPANY FOUNDED IN 2019 BY JAMES MURDOCH, AMONG SEVERAL INTERESTED PARTIES, IN RELATION TO CAPITAL INCREASE CURRENTLY UNDER CONSIDERATION AT MCH GROUP

* NEGOTIATIONS HAVE NOT YET BEEN CONCLUDED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)