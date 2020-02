Feb 28 (Reuters) - MCH GROUP AG:

* POSTPONES FORTHCOMING EVENTS

* TO POSTPONE BASELWORLD WATCH AND JEWELLERY SHOW 2020 UNTIL 28 JANUARY - 2 FEBRUARY 2021

* POSTPONEMENT HAS BEEN MADE IN CONSULTATION WITH MAJORITY OF EXHIBITORS

* ALSO REQUIRED TO POSTPONE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE GARDEN EXHIBITION GIARDINA IN ZURICH AND ALSO HABITAT-JARDIN IN LAUSANNE IN MARCH 2020