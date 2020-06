BRIEF-MCH Group Says Basel-Stadt Supports Plans For A Capital Increase For MCH Group Ltd

June 24 (Reuters) - MCH Group AG:

* MEDIA RELEASE | MCH GROUP | DECISION OF THE PARLIAMENT OF THE CANTON OF BASEL-STADT

* BASEL-STADT SUPPORTS PLANS FOR A CAPITAL INCREASE FOR MCH GROUP LTD

* CANTON OF BASEL-STADT WILL WAIVE EXERCISE OF ITS SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT

* GOVERNMENT IS AUTHORISED TO CONVERT A LOAN OF CHF 30 MILLION INTO SHARE CAPITAL

* MCH GROUP - CANTON OF BASEL-STADT THUS MAKING IT POSSIBLE FOR A NEW INVESTOR TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT MINORITY HOLDING IN EVENT OF A CAPITAL INCREASE

* CANTON IS ENSURING THAT PUBLIC SECTOR MAINTAINS A STAKE OF MORE THAN 33.3%, ENABLING IT TO PREVENT CHANGES TO STATUTES

