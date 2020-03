March 6 (Reuters) - MCH GROUP AG:

* IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK DOES NOT ENDANGER STABILITY OF COMPANY

* HAS DECIDED ON VARIOUS STEPS TO REDUCE HUMAN RESOURCES COSTS, INCLUDING REDUCTION OF OVERTIME AND HIGH HOLIDAY BALANCES, AND A TEMPORARY FREEZE ON HIRING NEW EMPLOYEES

* INITIATION OF FURTHER COST-CUTTING MEASURES

* CURRENT SITUATION IS NOT AFFECTING IMPLEMENTATION OF NEWLY DEFINED STRATEGIC ALIGNMENT