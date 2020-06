June 3 (Reuters) - MCH Group AG:

* MCH GROUP LTD. IS ENGAGED IN INTENSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH POTENTIAL INVESTORS

* PROVIDING THAT NEGOTIATIONS CAN BE SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDED AND THAT CANTON OF BASEL-STADT AGREES TO WAIVE SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS, MCH WILL CONVENE AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

* OUTCOME OF NEGOTIATIONS STILL REMAINS OPEN