BRIEF-MCH Group Says Special Measures Lead To A Loss In 2017

Feb 16 (Reuters) - MCH GROUP AG:

* SPECIAL MEASURES LEAD TO A LOSS IN THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR‍​

* LOSS DUE TO SPECIAL DEPRECIATIONS OF CHF -102.3 MILLION AND ALSO SPECIAL PROVISIONS OF CHF -17.7 MILLION

* SALES 2017 WERE INCREASED BY 12% COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS YEAR TO STAND AT CHF 493.3 MILLION

* EXPECTED FY GROUP PROFIT WITHOUT SPECIAL DEPRECIATIONS AND PROVISIONS IS APPROXIMATELY CHF 10.0 MILLION‍​

* MCH GROUP - IS ASSUMING THAT 2018 WILL BE DIFFICULT YEAR AGAIN, BUT IS EXPECTING POSITIVE RESULT FROM ORDINARY BUSINESS ACTIVIT

* MCH GROUP - IS ASSUMING THAT EFFECTS OF STRATEGY IMPLEMENTATION WILL LEAD TO A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN EARNINGS AS OF 2019 Source text - bit.ly/2EtnGpC Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)