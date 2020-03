BRIEF-MCH Group Sees Sales Losses Of CHF 130-170 Million in 2020

March 26 (Reuters) - MCH Group AG:

* FY EBITDA IS CHF 22.1 MILLION AND CHF 18.1 MILLION ABOVE THE PREVIOUS YEAR (CHF 4.0 MILLION)

* LOSS FOR THE YEAR PRIOR TO SPECIAL MEASURES AMOUNTS TO CHF 3.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF -17.6 MILLION)

* FY OPERATING INCOME IN 2019 TOTALS CHF 445.2 MILLION AND IS CHF 77.6 MILLION BELOW THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* 2020. SALES LOSSES IN THE REGION OF CHF 130-170 MILLION ARE EXPECTED FOR THE GROUP

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS TAKEN THE DECISION TO HOLD THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON 24 APRIL 2020 IN THE FORM OF A VIRTUAL MEETING