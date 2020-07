BRIEF-MCH Group To Propose Capital Increase Totalling CHF 104.5 Mln

July 10 (Reuters) - MCH GROUP AG:

* MEDIA RELEASE | MCH GROUP | CAPITAL INCREASE AND NEW SHAREHOLDER

* WILL PROPOSE TO SHAREHOLDERS COMPREHENSIVE SET OF MEASURES INCLUDING A CAPITAL INCREASE TOTALLING CHF 104.5 MILLION

* ALSO TO PROPOSE ENTRY OF LUPA SYSTEMS AS NEW ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER AND RESTRUCTURING OF GROUP’S DEBT CAPITAL AT EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON 3 AUGUST 2020

* IN LINE WITH THE PUBLIC SECTOR SHAREHOLDERS, LUPA SYSTEMS IS EXPECTED TO HOLD AROUND ONE THIRD OF THE SHARES

* ISSUE PRICE FOR THE NEW SHARES HAS BEEN SET AT CHF 10.50

* IN ORDER TO REFINANCE THE CHF 100 MILLION BOND ISSUE DUE IN 2023 FOLLOWING THE CAPITAL INCREASE, A PUBLIC BOND EXCHANGE OFFER IS ALSO PLANNED

* REDUCTION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO MAXIMUM OF NINE MEMBERS AND ITS PARTIAL REPLACEMENT WILL BE COMPLETED UNTIL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2021

* ULRICH VISCHER WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN UNTIL THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2021