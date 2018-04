BRIEF-McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook

April 25 (Reuters) - McKesson Corp:

* MCKESSON LAUNCHES MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC GROWTH INITIATIVE; REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK AND PROVIDES PRELIMINARY FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK

* REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $12.50 TO $12.80

* SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $13.00 TO $13.80

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $12.67 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS IN DEAL VALUED AT $800 MILLION

* FY2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $13.36 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019

* MCKESSON - RESTRUCTURING PLAN CONSISTS OF AFTER-TAX GAAP CHARGES THAT ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MILLION TO $210 MILLION

* INITIATIVE INCLUDES A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF COMPANY’S OPERATIONS AND COST STRUCTURE

* MCKESSON - INVESTMENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH INITIATIVES WILL BE PARTIALLY FUNDED BY SAVINGS FROM OPTIMIZATION OF CO’S OPERATING MODEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)