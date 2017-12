Dec 14 (Reuters) - Mckesson Corp:

* MCKESSON MEDICAL-SURGICAL SAYS SIGNED EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH BIOMÉRIEUX INC TO SERVE U.S. COMMUNITY HOSPITAL MARKET​

* MCKESSON MEDICAL-SURGICAL INC SAYS CERTAIN BIOMÉRIEUX PRODUCTS AND REAGENTS WILL NOW BE AVAILABLE THROUGH MCKESSON