FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-McKesson reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $3.28
Sections
Featured
Cremation of a king
World
Cremation of a king
In China's flagship paper, Xi gets Mao-like prominence
China Party Congress 2017
In China's flagship paper, Xi gets Mao-like prominence
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
Politics
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 11:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-McKesson reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $3.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - McKesson Corp

* McKesson reports fiscal 2018 second-quarter results

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $11.80 to $12.50

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $3.28

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $52.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $51.73 billion

* Sees FY 2018 GAAP earnings per share $4.80 to $6.90 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* McKesson Corp - ‍Paul Julian, executive vice president and group president, distribution solutions, will retire at close of calendar year​

* McKesson Corp - ‍Q2 earnings per share included $2.41 of non-cash goodwill and other long-lived asset impairment charges and $0.19 of restructuring charges​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $12.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.