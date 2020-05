BRIEF-Mckesson Reports Q4 Adjusted EPS Of $4.27

May 20 (Reuters) - McKesson Corp:

* MCKESSON REPORTS FISCAL 2020 FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.82

* Q4 REVENUE $58.5 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $55.56 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $4.10 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES FY 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $13.95 TO $14.75 INCLUDING ITEMS

* FISCAL 2021 GUIDANCE REFLECTS IMPACTS FROM THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND INVESTMENTS

* EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE GROWTH IN THE SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2021

* LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTALS REMAIN SOLID; CONTINUING TO EXECUTE STRATEGIC GROWTH INITIATIVES

* Q4 EPS OF $5.82 INCLUDED AFTER-TAX GAIN OF $414 MILLION, RECOGNIZED UPON SEPARATION OF COMPANY’S INVESTMENT IN CHANGE HEALTHCARE LLC

* SEES 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE OF $13.95 TO $14.75

* SEES FISCAL 2021 REVENUES 2% TO 4% GROWTH

* SEES FISCAL 2021 ADJUSTED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 10% TO 15% DECLINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)