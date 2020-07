July 1 (Reuters) - Mckesson Corp:

* MCKESSON REALIGNS ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE TO BETTER SERVE CUSTOMERS AND PATIENTS WHILE OPTIMIZING GROWTH

* MCKESSON CORP - MCKESSON WILL HAVE FOUR REPORTABLE SEGMENTS.

* MCKESSON CORP - COMPANY HAS REVISED ITS REPORTABLE SEGMENTS COMMENCING IN Q2 OF FISCAL 2021

* MCKESSON CORP - EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW 4-SEGMENT STRUCTURE FOR PERIODS COMMENCING AFTER Q1 OF FISCAL 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: