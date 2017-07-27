FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-McKesson says continues to see competitive market for selling generic pharmaceuticals in the U.S.
July 27, 2017 / 1:42 PM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-McKesson says continues to see competitive market for selling generic pharmaceuticals in the U.S.

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Mckesson

* Says entered year with assumption of branded inflation in mid-single digits, and q1 experience was slightly ahead of the assumption - conf call

* Says continue to see competitive market for selling generic pharmaceuticals in the u.s., but with less pricing variability- conf call

* Says expect to lap the independent pharmacy sell-side pricing impact by the end of our fiscal 2018 second quarter - conf call

* Says comfortable with fiscal '18 assumption; reiterates results will be more heavily weighted to second half of fiscal year - conf call

* Says "seeing a litlte bit less of a frequency" with regards to branded manufacturer pricing environment - conf call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

