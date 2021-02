Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mckesson Corp:

* MCKESSON SAYS HAS DISTRIBUTED OVER 25 MILLION DOSES OF MODERNA’S COVID-19 VACCINE THROUGH JAN: CONF CALL

* MCKESSON PRODUCING ENOUGH ANCILLARY KITS EACH WEEK TO SUPPORT 10 TO 15 MILLION VACCINE DOSES: CONF CALL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: